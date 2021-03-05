Vodafone Pro Broadband launches, offers rapid whole home internet for £35 p/m

Vodafone has been increasingly killing it as of late with its broadband offering, with its packages frequently appearing in T3's broadband comparison feature.

Well, now it has outdone even its own recent high standards with the launch of Vodafone Pro Broadband, which is a new broadband package that delivers up to 900Mbps speeds as well as a whole home WiFi coverage guarantee, for only £35 per month.

That whole home WiFi guarantee comes in the form of up to three Super WiFi signal boosters, if they are needed, as part of the installation.

And, what's even better about this new broadband package is that it also includes Vodafone's Broadband Backup feature. This is a 4G dongle that is connected to the user's router which, if the broadband connection goes down, automatically kicks in, meaning that the user is never without internet.

Here at T3 we see a lot of broadband packages, and can confirm that this new Pro Broadband offering from Vodafone looks incredible. The full details of which can be viewed below:

In addition, the Vodafone Pro Broadband package also includes access to Vodafone's team of highly-trained 'Wi-Fi Xperts', which are always on hand to ensure the best possible home broadband experience. And it also includes a whole year of Nortal 360 Premium antivirus software free, too.

