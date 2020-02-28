Vivo schools Samsung Galaxy with under-screen camera and stunning 120° display

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range of phones is currently the talk of the Android phone town, with the S20 Ultra in particular winning plaudits for its immense power and hyper-premium feature set. However, it looks like the South Korean smartphone maker might have more competition for its new flagship than just the Huawei P40 Pro and Apple iPhone 12.

That's because Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has just unleashed a launch video for its new Apex 2020 smartphone and, simply put, it looks stunning. Not only does it out-Samsung Samsung in terms waterfall display, with the screen rocking a beautiful 120° edge curve but, remarkably, it also features an under-display camera. Watch the full Vivo Apex 2020 launch video below:

That under-display camera is the selfie camera solution T3 has been saying is the way forward since the smartphone notch became a thing, and with the S20 range featuring screen-breaking pinhole front cameras, there's no denying that the Apex 2020 looks incredibly futuristic in comparison.

Yes, sure, other phones on the market have uninterrupted displays, but almost all of these rely on pop-up camera mechanisms, which seem like a half-way house solution and, as we have seen, can introduce extra potential points of mechanical failure into a handset.

Other notable Apex 2020 features include a gimbal stabilising rear camera, meaning that no matter which way the phone is held the camera remains stable, and interestingly what Apex call "instant photobomb removal". We'd be very interested to see how that works. In addition, the new Apex supports super-rapid 60W wireless charging and media voice tracking tech.

Now, obviously, much remains to be seen with the Vivo Apex 2020, and it may turn out to be not the all-round slick package that the Samsung Galaxy S20 range offers. However, reports online of its specs, indicate that it is loaded with top mobile tech (Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM and 4,500 mAh battery), so if it can deliver a proper flagship-level experience and outgun rivals with tech like the under-display selfie camera and 120° waterfall display, it could very well end up being one of the biggest surprise phone packages of the year.

As soon as we can get our hands on one we will bring you our full review, so keep stay glued to T3.com.