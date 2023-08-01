Virgin Media users just got a whopping free channel upgrade

It's fair to say we're living in the golden age of television right now. The best streaming services offer a wide variety of entertainment options at the drop of a hat. Gone are the days of flicking through the TV guide and sitting through ads between shows – just log in and you're ready to go.
That doesn't mean traditional TV packages don't have a place though. And great news – if you're a Virgin Media user, you're about to get a whole range of new free channels to watch!
The brand has just announced 14 new channels are coming to the platform. Those are either based around certain genres and types of TV, or specific shows. Programming will be available 24/7, allowing users to view at any time of the day or night.
The new channels include dedicated spaces for shows like Baywatch and Homes Under the Hammer, with others like Inside Crime offering non-stop crime documentaries. Each of the channels packs in pre-programmed ad-breaks, so users know exactly what to expect.
Plus, there's no subscription required for any of the new channels. They're all available as part of the core package with Virgin TV360 and Virgin Media Stream, meaning users wont have to pay a penny to get access.
The full list of new channels is given below:
- Inside Crime, Ch 220
- Mystery TV, Ch 222
- Homes Under the Hammer, Ch 230
- Great British Menu, Ch 231
- Deal or No Deal USA, Ch 250
- Fear Factor, Ch 251
- Wipeout Xtra, Ch 252
- HauntTV, Ch 223
- NextUp Live Comedy, Ch 242
- Baywatch, Ch 244
- The Chat Show Channel, Ch 243
- Real Wild, Ch 221
- History Hit, Ch 224
- Tastemade, Ch 232
It's a great upgrade for users. While it's unlikely that you'll love everything on offer, there's enough variation that you're certain to find something for you. If you're a die hard fan of one of the shows on offer, you'll be able to drop in and out of watching it whenever you like.
And getting all of that free of charge? Well, that's a total no-brainer.