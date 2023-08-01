Virgin Media users just got a whopping free channel upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's fair to say we're living in the golden age of television right now. The best streaming services offer a wide variety of entertainment options at the drop of a hat. Gone are the days of flicking through the TV guide and sitting through ads between shows – just log in and you're ready to go.

That doesn't mean traditional TV packages don't have a place though. And great news – if you're a Virgin Media user, you're about to get a whole range of new free channels to watch!

The brand has just announced 14 new channels are coming to the platform. Those are either based around certain genres and types of TV, or specific shows. Programming will be available 24/7, allowing users to view at any time of the day or night.

The new channels include dedicated spaces for shows like Baywatch and Homes Under the Hammer, with others like Inside Crime offering non-stop crime documentaries. Each of the channels packs in pre-programmed ad-breaks, so users know exactly what to expect.

Plus, there's no subscription required for any of the new channels. They're all available as part of the core package with Virgin TV360 and Virgin Media Stream, meaning users wont have to pay a penny to get access.

The full list of new channels is given below:

Inside Crime , Ch 220

, Ch 220 Mystery TV , Ch 222

, Ch 222 Homes Under the Hammer , Ch 230

, Ch 230 Great British Menu , Ch 231

, Ch 231 Deal or No Deal USA , Ch 250

, Ch 250 Fear Factor , Ch 251

, Ch 251 Wipeout Xtra , Ch 252

, Ch 252 HauntTV , Ch 223

, Ch 223 NextUp Live Comedy , Ch 242

, Ch 242 Baywatch, Ch 244

Ch 244 The Chat Show Channel , Ch 243

, Ch 243 Real Wild , Ch 221

, Ch 221 History Hit , Ch 224

, Ch 224 Tastemade, Ch 232

It's a great upgrade for users. While it's unlikely that you'll love everything on offer, there's enough variation that you're certain to find something for you. If you're a die hard fan of one of the shows on offer, you'll be able to drop in and out of watching it whenever you like.

And getting all of that free of charge? Well, that's a total no-brainer.