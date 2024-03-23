This new wearable can measure VO2 max without exercise in just 3 minutes

Could VentriJect's Seismofit be the future of cardio fitness assessment?

By Matt Kollat
published

Danish medical device spinout VentriJect aims to revolutionise fitness assessment by providing a fast and accessible method for measuring cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF), particularly VO2 max.

Traditionally, accurate measurement of VO2 max, a key indicator of overall health, has been challenging and inaccessible for most people due to the limitations of existing methods.

And while most smartwatches and smart rings offer cardio health assessments these days, their accuracy is questionable at best. Measurements vary widely and are often a far cry from the gold-standard cardiopulmonary exercise test (CPET).

VentriJect's solution, called Seismofit, utilises seismocardiography (SCG) technology to measure the body's maximal rate of oxygen consumption (VO2 max) without the need for exercise.

“Unlike other methods of assessing VO2 max, Seismofit is suitable for elderly and unfit people too because it doesn’t require exercise, meaning everyone can get an accurate understanding of their health,” says Mikkel Kristiansen, CEO at VentriJect.

Mikkel Kristiansen, CEO at VentriJect, golding the Seismofit device

The device, about the size of a small matchbox, is placed on the chest and captures arterial vibrations generated by the heart using accelerometer technology. An AI-assisted algorithm processes this data to produce a VO2 max reading in under three minutes.

The new technology has been validated through research published in the Cardiovascular Digital Health Journal, demonstrating accuracy comparable to the cardiopulmonary exercise test.

Seismofit was developed primarily as a medical technology but is being rolled out commercially across fitness centres, gyms, and personal trainers this year as it has many fitness/wellness applications. 

It's not hard to imagine a near future where either VentriJect's technology or something similar will be incorporated into chest-mounted heart rate monitors for better VO2 assessments.

For more information about Seismofit, visit VentriJect today.

Section Editor | Active

