Upgrade your smartphone’s security with a VPN

Autumn is the time when big smartphone manufacturers bring out their latest flagships and many users are likely gearing up for an updated device. Screen protectors, cases and other headphones are often the first accessories we buy to protect our new smartphones from damage but what about when it comes to protecting the files and sensitive information stored on your device?

By using a VPN to connect to the internet, you can rest easy knowing that your new smartphone will be protected by an additional layer of security on any network you connect to.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are the best deals we found for protecting our smartphones on the go:

1. TunnelBear - Just $59.88 for 1 year

TunnelBear is an easy-to-use VPN with 1,000 servers across 20+ locations worldwide with support for up to five devices. This VPN is a great choice for novice users at is extremely user-friendly and offers a wide range of desktop and mobile clients. TunnelBear also offers a free option with a 500MB monthly limit but with this deal you can raise it to 5GB.

2. VyprVPN - From $60 for 12 months

This VPN offers unlimited data usage as well as very fast performance for its users. VyprVPN has 700+ servers across more than 70 locations with over 200,000 shared IPs available. The company also includes a number of great extras such as a kill switch, an auto-connect option and increased security thanks to VyprDNS. New customers can even get 25% off when they sign up today.

3. NordVPN - 2 Years for only $79

NordVPN is an ultra-secure VPN provider that protects its users with 2048-bit encryption, strong DNS leak safeguards and an automatic kill switch. This VPN also has 1015 servers across 59 locations as well as support for up to six devices. The company is offering a massive 72% discount when you buy two years worth of service using the code 2YSpecial2017.