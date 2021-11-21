Unmissable Amazon Black Friday deal is Christmas came early for podcasters

Looking for a new year's resolution? How about starting a podcast? Podcasts are fun to do and require very little equipment, such as a working laptop and a decent podcasting microphone. And you can't get a more decent microphone than the Blue Yeti, which is now almost 25% off at Amazon for Black Friday.

• Save up to 32% on Blue podcasting microphones, including the Yeti and Yeti Nano, at Amazon

If you've done your research, you know that Yeti microphones won't get much cheaper than this. Blue microphones represent the premium category, like Apple iPhones or Rode microphones: they will always be sought after, so the manufacturer won't discount them too much.

That said, this Black Friday sale at Amazon is pretty good and knocks a significant amount of money off the prices of the included models, such as the gold-standard Yeti, the small yet mighty Yeti Nano and even the cute Snowball. Whatever level you're working at, there will be a Blue microphone for you for less this Black Friday.

Best Blue Yeti microphone deals on Black Friday 2021

Blue Microphones Yeti Professional USB Microphone: was £119.99, now £92 at Amazon Blue Microphones Yeti Professional USB Microphone: was £119.99, now £92 at Amazon

The Yeti is the gold standard for podcasting microphones, Its custom three-capsule array produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube videos, Twitch streaming, podcasting, and more. It has four pickup patterns (flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo) allowing you to record in whatever way want to. It's also Plug 'n Play: set up the computer mic in seconds with the included desktop stand. Save £28 today!

Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic: was £99.99, now £83 at Amazon Blue Yeti Nano Premium USB Mic: was £99.99, now £83 at Amazon

The Yeti Nano features two pickup patterns (cardioid and omni) and a smaller form factor than the Yeti. It has no-latency monitoring: just plug your headphones in the onboard headphone output and adjust the volume on the microphone to ensure the sound quality is always optimal. Cheapest ever at Amazon!