Underrated Netflix TV show by Peaky Blinders creator is a crazy dark must watch

If you've been waiting eagerly to watch season six of Peaky Blinders, which is airing now on the BBC and coming to Netflix in June, and want more of its edgy entertaining action, then you have to check out Taboo.

Taboo, which is streaming right now on Netflix, is from the same guy who brought us Peaky Blinders and stars Tom Hardy as James Keziah Delaney, a man who has been wronged in his past and is hell bent on revenge. And, he'll do anything and go to extreme lengths to make that happen.

Queue eight hour-long episodes of what can only be described as a slow-burning, super dark head trip, with Delaney's mysterious and dark background matched by frequent bouts of extreme violence and pressure cooker tension.

How the show is shot is also really something, with it exuding almost a one-note heaviness that permeates everything, no matter if it is brutal, extreme violence, nefarious political plotting, hallucinations or even scandalous physical relationships. And this feeling just builds in each episode, with essentially no let-up in tension or pressure.

Taboo is what happens if you take Peaky Blinders, strip out the mischievous tone, up the violence and then take a dump truck load of acid. It's really quite something, being disturbing and entertaining in equal measure.

And, most excitedly for fans of the show, it looks like that there is going to be a second season. Therefore now could be the absolute perfect time to sample Taboo's delights.