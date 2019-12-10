Under £30 Christmas gift idea on Amazon: Eufy smart scale deal will accurately keep track of your weight loss

Have you got no idea what present to get for your fitness obsessed boyfriend/girlfriend/mum/dad? How about this Eufy smart scale deal on Amazon? In case you're unfamiliar with the name, Eufy is an Anker brand, a manufacturer famous for their value for money products. And value they deliver here: sort your Christmas shopping out for cheap with this smart scale deal.

• Shop the Eufy Bluetooth smart bathroom scale range on Amazon, sale prices from £23.09, you save up to £21 – 42%

Shopping for Christmas can be stressful but T3 is here to make it a little bit easier for you. Have a look at our best Christmas gift guide to get some inspiration for him, her, them and more.

Also, head over to over Boxing Day sales hub where we collect all the best (expected) sales this Boxing Day. You can save as much as on Black Friday, if not more, if you are clever enough to wait until the 26 December.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth | Sale price £23.09 | Was £32.99 | Save £9.90 (30%) on Amazon

The C1 smart scale features Eufy's improved "super-sensitive G-shaped sensors." It can track 12 body mterics, including body mass, bone mass, muscle mass and more. The Eufy C1 works with third party apps like Google Fit and the Fitbit App. Deal ends midnight 10 December 2019!View Deal

Eufy Bluetooth Smart Bathroom Scale | Sale price £31.99 | Was £39.99 | Save £8 (20%) on Amazon

Track 12 different metrics with high-accuracy using the EufyLife app. The Eufy smart scale connects to your phone vie Bluetooth and you can have up to 20 different accounts, too. The perfect gift for anyone wanting to have a healthier lifestyle in 2020. Deal ends midnight 10 December 2019!View Deal

Eufy Smart Scale P1 with Bluetooth | Sale price £28.99 | Was £49.99 | Save £21 (42%) on Amazon

The Eufy P1 smart scale tracks no less than 14 different body metrics, including two body building specific features, 'Muscle' and 'Protein'. The P1 smart scale accurately measures weight from 5 kilogram all the way up to 180 kilos. Deal ends midnight 10 December 2019!View Deal

Why you should buy an Eufy Smart Scale

The Eufy Smart Bathroom Scale can measure 12 different metrics, including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Even better, you can have up to 20 different accounts using the EufyLife app, making it an ideal smart scale for people who share their households with 19 other people.

The Eufy Smart Bathroom Scale is compatible with Google Fit, Apple Health and even the Fitbit app, so wherever you keep your health data, this smart scale will be able feed readings straight into that app.

• Shop the Eufy Bluetooth smart bathroom scale range on Amazon, sale prices from £23.09, you save up to £21 – 42%

Saying that, the EufyLife app is actually a quite well-made app that connects to the scale using Bluetooth. This means the phone needs to be in the relative proximity of the scale to be able to sync them. Not like you will want to perform a sync when you are in Shanghai and the scale is in Milton Keynes.

The scale itself only displays weight, the rest of the stats are displayed in the EufyLife app. The Eufy Smart Bathroom Scale's maximum load capacity is 180 kg.