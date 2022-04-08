Top 3 new shows to watch on Netflix for April 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has another cracking line-up of shows to get invested in over the coming weeks, bringing about some of the best content you can find on television.

Ahead of major releases like new seasons of Better Caul Saul , Russian Doll and Ozark that are all due to debut later this month, Netflix has brought out the big guns with several fan favourite shows returning alongside another harrowing documentary to make your way through. Plenty of choices, so little time.

To help make this decision that bit easier, T3 rounds up what's hot, what's got people talking and most importantly, what shows are worth your time. Without further ado, let's look at the top shows to watch on Netflix for April 2022.

Bridgerton – season 2

(Image credit: Liam Daniel / Netflix )

Bridgerton is back! The insanely popular period drama returns for its second season and is already breaking records, accumulating almost 252 million viewing hours in its opening week alone (via Deadline ). This now means Bridgerton is the most viewed English language TV series ever to grace the platform. So, yeah, people like it.

Fans of Pride & Prejudice who love a bit of gossip can't go wrong. After season one saw Daphne Bridgerton's exploits to find a husband come to an end, season two will again follow the Julia Quinn books that the series is based on, now focusing on the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony. Better still, Bridgerton has already beaten the Netflix curse by being renewed for a third and extremely rare fourth season. Rejoice!

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story – limited series

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has been on a roll as of late with The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan headlining its selection of in-depth documentaries in recent months. The newest limited series dives into the countless sexual crimes committed by former British TV personality Jimmy Savile and how he managed to get away with these atrocities in front of the public eye.

The two-part documentary comes a decade after the Top of the Pops and Jim'll Fix It host's crimes began to leak out. Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story brings together all of the findings that took place over the span of 50 years, showing the impact and power this man had wherever he went, be that on camera or visiting schools and hospitals. "You really are missing something. In fact, you’re missing everything," the chilling trailer concludes.

Top Boy - season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

After coming back from the dead, thanks to the unlikely saviour in rapper Drake, all eight episodes of season two of the crime drama series Top Boy are available to watch now. Set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in London, two veteran drug dealers (played by Ashely Walters and Kane Robinson) find themselves under fire from a new rival gang with the newest season exploring the struggles of growing their empire. It's incredibly violent, intense and filled with stellar performances, all making Top Boy one of the most underrated programmes on Netflix.

