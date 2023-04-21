Top 3 new shows to watch on Disney Plus for April 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The streaming wars continue! Disney Plus may have been on the market for a good few years now but it's showing no signs of slowing down with plenty of new shows arriving on a monthly basis.

Whether it's fighting supervillains within the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, diving deep into the colourful and emotional world of Pixar, or exploring every planet in the cosmos in Star Wars, there's so much to choose from. We even have Star in the UK, offering dramas and comedies often found on the likes of FX and Hulu in the US, only further adding to the complication of what to watch. Thankfully, T3 is here to help solve this first-world conundrum.

First, it's worth being aware for anyone that has stumbled upon this roundup, that these picks have specifically been plucked from Disney Plus in the UK. That said, many of the streamer's shows – specifically, any of its originals – can be found in all territories, so many of these will apply wherever you are. Alternatively, you can always take out one of the best VPNs on the market to start accessing the different options no matter what country you are based in.

With that out the way, let's jump into the top new shows to watch on Disney Plus for April 2023.

Tiny Beautiful Things

(Image credit: Jessica Brooks/Hulu)

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Chery Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things is a new comedy-drama that has received a lot of buzz in the lead-up to its release. It stars Kathryn Hahn as Clare, a 49-year-old writer that is barely holding her life together with a marriage on the rocks and a teenage daughter becoming ever so more distant. This all changes once she agrees to take over as an advice columnist, Dear Sugar, and gains unexpected popularity.

Following recent memorable performances in Glass Onion and WandaVision, it's great to see Hahn in a lead role, something she will follow up as the star of Agatha: Coven of Chaos later this year. In the meantime, Tiny Beautiful Things is an eight-part limited series that is described as emotional and uplifting with Hahn's compelling performance carrying every episode. What more could you want.

Note: Tiny Beautiful Things is available to watch on Hulu in the US

The Mandalorian – Season 3

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

While a far cry from its opening season, The Mandalorian still continues to deliver blockbuster action beamed straight into your living room. After awkwardly being reunited during The Book of Boba Fett , Din Djarin and Grogu set off on a new set of adventures that takes them to Mandalore, the homeworld of the Mandalorians found in the Outer Rim Territories.

With an expanded role for Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze and various guest appearances, such as Jack Black and Lizzo of all people, the epic space western keeps its sense of fun very much alive, even if the story becomes a bit disjointed halfway through. Now that the finale has rolled out – not to mention, a new movie in the works from The Clone Wars maker Dave Filoni that will culminate the events of the TV series – it's the perfect time to venture back to a galaxy far, far away.

Rennervations

(Image credit: Disney/Nina Riggio)

Hawkeye renovating machinery for underprivileged communities? Sign me up. Yes, filmed before his near-death experience with a snowplow in January, Marvel star Jeremy Renner is hands-on in this original mini-documentary series that sees him "reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles" with a bit of help from some famous faces.

One week we see the man building a mobile music bus with Vanessa Hudgens, the next we see him building a mobile recreation center alongside Anthony Mackie. It's a short 30-minute or so four-part series that is an easy wholesome watch that shows Renner's passion for machinery. We're already craving a second season.