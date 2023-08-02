Top 3 new movies to watch on Netflix for August 2023

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix is in full overdrive with the summer season now well underway, meaning lots of new original blockbusters and experimental indie dramas will be arriving on the streaming platform to keep you busy for the next few months. Everything from spy thrillers to sci-fi comedies to biographical dramas headline the month of August.

Every month T3 rounds up what's trending, what's got people talking and what are the biggest films set to hit Netflix. Before jumping in, it’s worth knowing that these picks are specifically aimed at those in the UK with a Netflix account. The good news, however, is that the majority of these movies – especially any Netflix Originals – are available worldwide.

Another alternative is to take out one of the best VPNs on the market, to make sure you can access all of Netflix’s offerings wherever you are based. It’s also useful for catching up on any shows you’ve missed when out of the country, or generally just useful for improving your internet privacy. With that out the way, let’s dive straight into the top new movies to watch on Netflix for August 2023.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place 31 years after the events of Ghostbusters II, as Egon Spengler’s daughter (played by Carrie Coon) and her children inherit a rundown farm that belonged to the scientist in Oklahoma. Soon after moving in, the group discover numerous strange happenings that lead all the way back to the original Ghostbusters. The supernatural comedy is directed by Jason Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman, with Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace and Paul Rudd all appearing. With a direct sequel set to hit cinemas later this year, it’s the perfect opportunity to catch up.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be available to stream on Netflix from August 10th, 2023.

Heart of Stone

(Image credit: Robert Viglasky / Netflix)

Step aside, Tom Cruise! Gal Gadot is here to take on the Mission: Impossible franchise in the new spy action thriller, Heart of Stone, from director Tom Harper. The Wonder Woman star plays secret agent Rachel Stone, a member of an elusive and mysterious group of elite spies known as the Charter, who is tasked with keeping a mysterious MacGuffin from falling into enemy hands. The globetrotting adventure – that was filmed in London, Reykjavik, Italy and Lisbon – is set to open in cinemas in early August before then landing on Netflix in mid-August.

Heart of Stone will be available to stream on Netflix from August 11th, 2023.

The Founder

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

Michael Keaton stars as Ray Croc in a blazing performance that tells the cruel story of how the businessman forced out the original founders of Mcdonald's and helped it to become the global fast-food restaurant chain powerhouse it is today. A strong supporting cast also features Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Linda Cardellini, Laura Dern and B.J. Novak. Don’t sleep on this biographical drama that shows all the good and bad of American capitalism.

The Founder will be available to stream on Netflix from August 15th, 2023.

