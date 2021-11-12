Top 3 Lego Black Friday deals at Amazon today

The best Lego deals for Black Friday are already starting to trickle through to online retailers. Even though we've got a while to go yet before the actual Black Friday retail bonanza, it doesn't mean we can't grab an early Black Friday deal. Amazon, in particular, has started to shave money off popular Lego sets to tempt customers into an early purchase.

But remember: not all deals are created equally. Some bargains offer better value than others despite retailers' promises, so it's a good thing that T3 knows a thing or two about Lego, whether that's the best Lego Star Wars sets or some of the best Lego Technic sets. We've pulled together our top five Lego deals, where the scale of the saving and the joy factor combine to make an early purchase worthwhile. Of course, not everyone likes Lego, but maybe you've got a relative or friend who would enjoy a new set of interlocking plastic bricks for Christmas or, perhaps, as a birthday present for someone later down the line. Planning ahead is always a good idea and it makes particular sense when the Lego prices are this good.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower | Was £84.99 | Now £66.98 | You save £18.01 (21%) at Amazon LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower | Was £84.99 | Now £66.98 | You save £18.01 (21%) at Amazon

Muggles and wizards alike can take on the 3-level Hogwarts Castle Clock Tower toy. The package features iconic locations and 8 mini-figures from the Harry Potter movies. We wholly recommend this set, not only because you can build the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, amongst other iconic spots like Dumbledore’s Office, but because it is currently over 20% off. This is the Golden Snitch of lego deals and you should grab it while it's still here.

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter | Was £44.99 | Now £33.75 | You save £11.24 (25%) at Amazon LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter| Was £44.99 | Now £33.75 | You save £11.24 (25%) at Amazon

It’s the most well-known of the fighter jets in the Star Wars universe. Yes, indeed, the legendary Star Wars X-Wing has got itself a 25% price cut over at Amazon. The Lego build is brilliant; the likeness to the movies is spot-on, and it also packs a number of delightful mini-figures to accompany the X-Wing. If you're serious about Lego and Star Wars, then this might be the perfect marriage of both. And it's got a nifty little discount, as well.

LEGO Super Mario Adventure Set | Was £44.99 | Now £35.59 | You save £14.40 (29%) at Amazon LEGO Super Mario Adventure Set| Was £44.99 | Now £35.59 | You save £14.40 (29%) at Amazon

This one is probably most relevant to owners of the Super Mario Lego starter set. Fans of the Mario Maker can grab a large Lego set at a very reasonable price. At nearly 30% off the RRP, this customizable set comes with four Lego figures of iconic Super Mario enemies to defeat: Larry, a Goomba, Bob-omb, and Koopa Paratroopa. This set is definitely one for Mario fans and with a delectable discount, it's hard to argue with.

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals