Black Friday PS5 game deal: save nearly 60% on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

The amazing Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is nearly more than 60% off in this unbelievably good Black Friday deal. This is without a doubt one of my favourite games in recent years, so I cannot recommend it highly enough.

Starring Cloud Strife, a mercenary for hire who gets caught up in an eco-terrorist group trying to stop the evil energy megacorporation known as Shinra, everything about this game blew me away. By combining real-time action with strategic and role-playing elements, gameplay is smooth, addictive and damn satisfying.

If anyone has been holding out, this is the time to make the leap. It's a very fair price, giving you so much bang for your buck it's near ridiculous.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was £69.99, now £28.85 (save £41.14) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: was £69.99, now £28.85 (save £41.14)

The epic remake of the beloved 1997 PlayStation classic went above and beyond from Square Enix, with incredible visuals, a compelling story and a challenging but fair combat system. Don't miss out!

Why buy Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5?

Not only is Final Fantasy VII Remake one of the best games in recent times for my money, but the PS5 enhanced version brings about a host of improvements, including better load times, reworked textures and optional 60fps performance. Best of all, it gives you access to the new DLC story – known as "Intermission – starring the loveable Yuffie.

I Platinumed FF7R on PS4 after spending upwards of 100 hours and really think I'm gonna end up buying it again, just to experience the magic of this game. Oh, and the character of Jessie! Wait until you meet her. It was a treat to interview voice actor Erica Lindbeck on the role a few years back. I never even played the original either, so don't feel put off if you've never played it.

A sequel is likely in the works too, so a good chance to get caught up. This deal will undoubtedly run out soon, so don't wait and pre-order today.