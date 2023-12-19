TikTok gets a great free upgrade to make it better on tablets and foldable phones

The new feature should make it possible to scroll through content on a wider range of devices

TikTok stock
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

It's hard not to be a TikTok lover in this day and age. The social media platform has truly captured the zeitgeist, with more users than ever before swiping through content.

That's great if you're using a regularly shaped phone, as content is optimised for that screen size. If you're using something different, though – a foldable phone or a tablet, for example – the experience isn't quite so good.

That's all changed now, though, as the brand have announced adjustments to the experience. That is designed to make it easier for users of those devices to enjoy the app, without compromising.

It's great news for users of handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Those people will soon have a more intuitive experience on their handsets.

According to the announcement, users will get a clear video feed, streamlined navigation bars, and orientation support which will enhance the experience. Orientation support is interesting to me, as it could see content begin to manoeuvre like it does in other apps.

That's something which isn't currently offered on TikTok. Whether it ends up being a help or a hindrance remains to be seen though. As someone who tends to scroll through apps while lying down, the lack of gyroscopic movement is actually quite handy. On other apps, content starts flying every which way but loose.

Still, I'm sure they'll make considerations for that. The obvious benefit for foldable devices is that the content can then shift to the orientation of the internal screen, which can often be used in any direction.

The update should be live already, so if you're using a larger screen device it's worth looking out for an update. 

CATEGORIES
Phones
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest