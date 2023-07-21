This watch by AVI-8 is inspired by a 1980s Capcom video game

(Image credit: AVI-8)
Alistair Charlton
Normally a company known for its watches inspired by military aviation, AVI-8 has taken a slightly different approach for its latest timepiece – video games.

The theme is still aviation, but for the new Flyboy Capcom 1942 Automatic, AVI-8 has collaborated with video game company Capcom. The watch features a dial decorated with pixelated imagery from Capcom’s 1942, a vertical scrolling shoot ‘em up game released in 1984.

The watch features 8-bit images of military aircraft from the game, both on the dial and the end of the second hand. With a 41mm case diameter, the watch case and matching bracelet strap are made from 316 L stainless steel and the dial is protected by a scratch resistant sapphire crystal.

AVI-8 Flyboy Capcom 1942 Automatic

(Image credit: AVI-8)

Two colour ways are available for the timepiece. One pairs a brushed stainless steel finish with a blue dial, and the other has a black case and strap with an equally stealthy dial. Both models give off a vintage vibe thanks to the yellowed finish of their hour markers and date complication, which sits at the three o’clock position.

The watch is powered by a Japanese, 24-jewel automatic movement with hour, minute and second handsome plus the aforementioned date complication. All are adjusted using the pull-out and unguarded crown. Water resistance is 150 metres.

AVI-8 Flyboy Capcom 1942 Automatic

(Image credit: AVI-8)

Each colourway is limited to just 300 examples; the silver model is $365 and the black model is slightly more, at $385. Both come with an additional nylon strap with stainless steel buckle. The watches come in a Capcom-theme box with information about the 1942 game from which they were inspired.

