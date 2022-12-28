This Philips Air fryer is 25% off right now on Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Air fryer deals has been largely non-existent over the last few months. In fact, you'd be lucky to find any of the popular models in stock at all. But now stock is returning and so are the deals. This Philips Essential XL Connected air fryer (opens in new tab) is 25% off on Amazon right now, taking the price down to just £149.

The Essential XL Connected is a big air fryer, with a 6.2-litre capacity and as the connected part of the name suggests, it connects to your home network via WiFi and can be voice-controlled using Amazon Alexa.

When it comes to cooking it has 2000 Watts of power and seven presets for all of your popular cooking options. If you're looking for an air fryer that can feed the whole family, this is a great option.