This Peloton+ Bike alternative is £900 cheaper in early Prime Day deal

The Peloton+ Bike is king when it comes to the best exercise bikes, but we all know it’s not exactlywallet-friendly. The Echelon Smart Bike EX-5S however is an excellent alternative and right now it’s been reduced to £999 in this early Prime Day Deal – that’s over £900 cheaper than the Peloton+ Bike, which costs a whopping £1995!

In our Echelon Smart Bike EX-5S review we awarded this bike four stars and applauded it for its user-friendliness and immersive workouts. Similar to the Peloton+ Bike, the Echelon Smart Bike features a large 21.5 inch HD display screen, offers plenty of live and on-demand workouts, both on and off the saddle, from strength training to yoga and more. Plus, just like Peloton, you’ll be able to see who you’re sweating against with Echelon’s interactive leaderboard. 

Echelon Smart Bike EX-5S: was £1349, now £999

Packed with plenty of live and on demand classes, both on and off bike, a large 21.5 inch HD screen, 32 levels of silent resistance and a sturdy build, the Echelon Smart Bike is an excellent alternative to the Peloton+ Bike.

With the Echelon you also get 32 levels of magnetic resistance, which is adjustable via the resistance knob, somewhere to store your water bottle and a small pair of weights. It is, however, 2kg heavier than the Peloton+ and, like the Peloton, you will have to pay a monthly fee to access your classes. However, with how much you’d be saving against the Peloton+, we don’t think that’s a huge problem. Snap it up while you can!

