This outdoor shirt is a firestarter. Literally.

Plenty of garments claim to be hot, but the new Daily Driver Shirt from Terren actually comes with flint and tinder in the collar for sparking up camp fires

Terren Daily Driver Shirt
(Image credit: Terren)
Pat Kinsella
By Pat Kinsella
published

Multifunctional gear is way forward in the outdoors - carrying kit sucks, when you’re out on the trails, especially on multiday escapades, so the more jobs each product can do the better. Which is why we all love Leathermans and  Swiss Army knives (opens in new tab). But imagine if your clothes could chip in and do some more of the heavy lifting, instead of just looking good, keeping you warm and protecting you from the elements.

Well, you don’t need to bother imagining any more, because Tennessee-based brand Terren (opens in new tab) have just announced an outdoor-active shirt that, along with a load of other features, boasts an flint and tinder set up in the collar, so you’ll always be able to get a fire started when you’re wearing it.

Terren Daily Driver Shirt

The Terren Daily Driver Shirt has flint and tinder for firestarting in the collar

(Image credit: Terren)

The Daily Driver Shirt is made from bamboo, so it has natural anti-stink and moisture-wicking properties and is better for the environment than poly-made garments. It features four-way stretch, and as well as the flint-and-tinder collar, it boasts an in-built lens cleaning cloth for sunglasses and cameras (or phone screens for the matter).

Terren Daily Driver Shirt

The Terren Daily Driver Shirt also comes with an in-built lens cleaner

(Image credit: Terren)

We are big fans of bamboo clothing here, but is the other stuff just a gimmicky way of getting you to part with your hard-earned? Well, it looks good, but there’s only one way to really tell, so we’re attempting to get a review sample - watch this space. 

Terren Daily Driver Shirt

(Image credit: Terren)

The button-up shirt, which was launched on kickstarter (opens in new tab) this week and has already smashed its targets, comes in short and long-sleeve  options, and you can chose from four outdoor-orientated prints: axes, carabiners, kayaks and bike gears. If already like what you see, and can't wait for our review, pre-order one here (opens in new tab).

Terren Daily Driver Shirt

(Image credit: Terren)
TOPICS
Outdoors
Pat Kinsella
Pat Kinsella
Editor T3 Outdoors

Pat Kinsella has been chasing adventures and writing about the outdoors for two decades. In pursuit of stories he’s canoed Canada’s Yukon River, climbed Mont Blanc and Kilimanjaro, skied and mountain biked across the Norwegian Alps, run ultras across the roof of Mauritius and through the hills of the Himalayas, and set short-lived speed records for trail-running Australia’s highest peaks and New Zealand’s nine Great Walks. A former editor of several Australian magazines he’s a longtime contributor to publications including Sidetracked, Outdoor, National Geographic Traveller, Trail Running, The Great Outdoors, Outdoor Fitness and Adventure Travel, and a regular writer for Lonely Planet (for whom he compiled, edited and co-wrote the Atlas of Adventure, a guide to outdoor pursuits around the globe). He’s authored guides to exploring the coastline and countryside of Devon and Dorset, and recently wrote a book about pub walks (opens in new tab). Follow Pat's adventures on Strava (opens in new tab).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸