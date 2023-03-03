This outdoor shirt is a firestarter. Literally.

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Multifunctional gear is way forward in the outdoors - carrying kit sucks, when you’re out on the trails, especially on multiday escapades, so the more jobs each product can do the better. Which is why we all love Leathermans and Swiss Army knives (opens in new tab). But imagine if your clothes could chip in and do some more of the heavy lifting, instead of just looking good, keeping you warm and protecting you from the elements.

Well, you don’t need to bother imagining any more, because Tennessee-based brand Terren (opens in new tab) have just announced an outdoor-active shirt that, along with a load of other features, boasts an flint and tinder set up in the collar, so you’ll always be able to get a fire started when you’re wearing it.

The Terren Daily Driver Shirt has flint and tinder for firestarting in the collar (Image credit: Terren)

The Daily Driver Shirt is made from bamboo, so it has natural anti-stink and moisture-wicking properties and is better for the environment than poly-made garments. It features four-way stretch, and as well as the flint-and-tinder collar, it boasts an in-built lens cleaning cloth for sunglasses and cameras (or phone screens for the matter).

The Terren Daily Driver Shirt also comes with an in-built lens cleaner (Image credit: Terren)

We are big fans of bamboo clothing here, but is the other stuff just a gimmicky way of getting you to part with your hard-earned? Well, it looks good, but there’s only one way to really tell, so we’re attempting to get a review sample - watch this space.

(Image credit: Terren)

The button-up shirt, which was launched on kickstarter (opens in new tab) this week and has already smashed its targets, comes in short and long-sleeve options, and you can chose from four outdoor-orientated prints: axes, carabiners, kayaks and bike gears. If already like what you see, and can't wait for our review, pre-order one here (opens in new tab).