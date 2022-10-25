This origami stand takes your iPad to a whole new level

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best iPads are pretty great laptop replacements, but like laptops they can be a bit of an ergonomic nightmare if you're using them on your desk for long periods. Wouldn't it be great if you could get a stand that'd put your iPad at eye level?

That's what the clever MOFT Snap Float Folio does (opens in new tab). It's a five-position, origami-inspired iPad case that offers more than the standard raised typing and viewing positions most iPad cases deliver. It can also elevate your iPad just over three and a half inches for a much more neck-friendly position.

Why eye level is ideal for iPads

I'm a bit of an evangelist when it comes to ergonomics, because I don't want other people to learn lessons the hard way like I did: repetitive strain injuries from overwork and bad posture have caused me a lot of pain over the years, and I have the surgery scars to prove it. When I'm working on a laptop for any period of time I use a separate keyboard and mouse for comfort and a stand to keep it at the right level, and this iPad stand enables you to do the same with your iPad Air, iPad Pro or iPad mini.

Other cases are available, of course. But I'm impressed by this one: it's made from a mix of metal and fibreglass so it should be fairly sturdy, and it's available in four different models: one for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4/5/6 generation), one for the 11-inch Pro (1st to 4th gen), one for the Air (4th and 5th gen) and for the sixth-generation iPad mini too. Prices start at $39.99 / £36 for the mini, rising to a $69.99 / £63 for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch version. The cases are available to order now with deliveries starting on 3 November.