This one streaming service trick helps me cut my monthly spend in half

Streaming services have become a huge part of everyday life, with almost every household in the world having at least one platform subscription. However, with the cost of living crisis hiking up our monthly bills, many of us have had to reconsider which streaming services we need and whether we actually need them at all.

As Deals Writer and Shopping Expert at T3, I’m always on the lookout for the latest offers on streaming and ways to keep the costs down on each app. I’ve done my research and found many ways to save money on every popular streaming platform you could think of, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, NOW TV, StarzPlay and more.

From downgrading your subscription to paying annually, these are just a couple of the tricks mentioned in my how to save money on streaming services guide, but there’s one trick I’ve found that can cut your bills in half. Keep reading to find out what it is and how to do it.

Rotate your streaming platforms

If, like me, you have more than one streaming service, rotating your streaming platforms can help you cut your streaming allowance in half. By using a ‘one month on, one month off’ method, you’re not only keeping your viewing or bingeing fresh, but you’re only paying for a single service instead of the 3 or 4 that you normally pay for.

For example, I have subscriptions to Netflix , Amazon Prime and Disney+ . Right now, I’m currently re-watching New Girl on Disney+ and watching Broadchurch on Sky TV . I’m not really using my Prime Video or Netflix subscriptions so if I was to cancel both of them and just hold on to Disney+ for the month, I’d be saving a huge amount of money – calculated below.

All three of these subscriptions together are currently costing me £25.97 a month (£7.99 for Disney+, £7.99 for Amazon Prime and £9.99 for Netflix). By cancelling Netflix and Amazon Prime, I’m only paying £7.99 a month for streaming which is saving me more than half on my monthly bills.

(Image credit: yousafbhutta / Pixabay)

Obviously, this can be viewed as a form of cancelling your streaming services which none of us really want to do, especially if you use them a lot. However, I like to think of it as ‘pausing’ my subscriptions. The beauty of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and other popular streaming apps including NOW TV, is that you can cancel and sign up at any time. If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, here are 3 ways to make rotating your streaming easy and stress-free.

Set billing reminders on your streaming services

My first tip to rotating your streaming is by setting a reminder the week before your bills go out. This gives you a chance to assess the streaming service that you’ve been using this month and whether you’ve enjoyed it and want to keep it for another month. If you decide that you don’t, have a quick look to see what the other streaming apps you like are offering and choose one for the next month. Then, cancel the old one and sign up to the new one, ready for a fresh month of content. This is also a great way to prioritise your platforms and see which streaming service adds the most value .

If you’re unsure which one to prioritise or choose first, I’ve put together a little schedule that could be worth a try: Netflix for June, Amazon Prime for July (perfect for the Prime Day 2022 sale ), Disney+ for September, NOW TV for October, Apple TV+ for November and so on!

Plan your streaming

A great way to decide which platform you want for which month is to have a look at what's premiering or what’s being added on a specific month. For example, if you know a new series is coming to Disney+ in June, cancel the others and prioritise Disney+ for that month. At T3, we’re always up-to-date with the latest and newest additions to each streaming platform. Check out all 86 Netflix Originals that will be added to Netflix throughout 2022 and what’s coming to Prime Video soon alongside the latest season of The Boys.

Check which streaming service has deals each month

Finally, both new and existing users can take advantage of the best streaming service deals as and when they come up. While previous subscribers won’t be able to use any free trials if they’ve already had one, you can still sign up to a service with a discount if there’s a deal running.