This new Instagram feature will make your feed better

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Scrolling through Instagram in recent years has become less about seeing the people you follow and more about annoying videos. But all that could change thanks to a new feature Meta Platforms is testing. Well, sort of.

According to Bloomberg (opens in new tab), the company are testing ways for users to mark multiple posts as 'not interested' in the Explore tab rather than having to select them one at a time. This means if your Explore feed is completely irrelevant, you can clear it with a single click.

It's not just the Explore tab though. A second feature would allow users to mute certain words, hashtags or emojis from their feed. So if you've just had enough of #dogsofinstagram posts (how could you though?) you can always mute them from your feed.

The plans are suggested to be yet another way that Instagram is mimicking TikTok and its 'For You' section that creates content that it thinks you will like. Back in July, Instagram back-pedalled on changes to its feed after Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both called for Instagram to stop trying to be TikTok.

I know I'm not alone in wanting Instagram to return to a feed that simply allows you to view the people you follow, rather than its own suggestions. However, this at least is a step in the right direction to allowing us to regain some semblance of control over our feeds.