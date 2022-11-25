This LG OLED is a brilliant gaming TV, and it’s £600 off today

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The LG C2 is one of the best TVs you can buy, especially if you're a gamer: as we said in our five-star LG C2 review, "it's an irresistible high-end TV proposition for movie fans, gamers and sports addicts. It's absolutely outstanding, even at the higher price." And now the price is a whole lot lower: the 42-inch model is down a whopping £600 from its original price to just £799 at Amazon.

When we reviewed the LG C2 earlier this year, the 42-inch was £1,399. At that price it was a five-star buy. At under £800, it's a steal.

This is one of the smallest OLED TVs you can buy, and that makes it a brilliant option for gamers or for a second TV. It doesn't have the same EVO panel as its bigger and brighter siblings but it delivers fantastic picture quality and all the features you could possibly desire. It's one of the best TVs of any kind.

If you've got a PS5 or Xbox Series X this is a particularly attractive TV: it has HDMI 2.1 across all its HDMI ports with VRR/4K 120Hz/ALLM as well as support for all the key VRR standards. We've previously said it's one of the very best TVs for PS5 as a result: "This will obviously be a fantastic choice for bedroom and offices – especially for gaming fans, since you still get all the HDMI 2.1 features... the LG C2 is one of the best buys you'll be able to make at a discounted price point."

There's only one little negative here, which is that LG's EVO panels – a step up from the previous generation with much brighter output – aren't yet available for the smaller OLEDs, so this and the 48-inch aren't quite as bright as their siblings. But that's a minor niggle, especially if you're going to be up close and gaming.

The price cut is all the more surprising because smaller OLEDs are hard to make and to make affordable, which is why the original RRP here was the same as much larger OLEDs. To see this TV at almost half the original price so soon after launch is a real surprise, and it's a genuine Black Friday bargain.