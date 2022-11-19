This is the 2TB PS5 SSD I'd buy in this great Black Friday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's part of my job to scout out genuinely good Black Friday deals – and if you're in the game of expanding your PlayStation 5's storage one of the best PS5 SSDs then this WD_Black SN850X drive with heatsink deal is an absolute bargain for the sales.

As part of Western Digital's Black Friday deals the 2TB SN850X has been chopped down to a £169 asking price, knocking £120 off the RRP. I'll repeat again: this is the two-terabyte option, not the smaller capacity, which makes it especially good value.

Indeed, I had installed this very drive in my PlayStation 5 – here's my step-by-step guide – except it was the smaller capacity. I kinda wish I had the 2TB SSD in there instead, but I couldn't afford its (then) pricier proposition.

This storage expansion is ideal for PS5 as there's a built-in heatsink. Not only that it's got all the critical read-and-write speeds to adhere to Sony's console demands. And with the 2TB model being such a great price, it's the one to buy.

In our write-up of the WD Black SN850 we said: "If you like the idea of ludicrous read-and-write speeds that smoke the PS5 criteria, but want to buy a drive that comes with a heatsink attached for easier plug-and-play installation, then the WD Black SN850 Heatsink is a great option." It ticks all the boxes.

Indeed, as we've said before, even Mark Cerny, PlayStation's chief system architect, recommends the Western Digital drive. It supports the necessary read/write speeds up to 7000/6600MB/s and is the perfect partner for a PS5 console. I'd snap one up myself if I hadn't already installed a drive earlier this year.