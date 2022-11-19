This is the 2TB PS5 SSD I'd buy in this great Black Friday deal

WD_Black SN850X in 2TB form with heatsink is down to just £169 – making it ideal for PlayStation 5

WD Black SN850 Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Future / Western Digital / Sony PlayStation)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

It's part of my job to scout out genuinely good Black Friday deals – and if you're in the game of expanding your PlayStation 5's storage one of the best PS5 SSDs then this WD_Black SN850X drive with heatsink deal is an absolute bargain for the sales. 

As part of Western Digital's Black Friday deals the 2TB SN850X has been chopped down to a £169  asking price, knocking £120 off the RRP. I'll repeat again: this is the two-terabyte option, not the smaller capacity, which makes it especially good value. 

Indeed, I had installed this very drive in my PlayStation 5 – here's my step-by-step guide – except it was the smaller capacity. I kinda wish I had the 2TB SSD in there instead, but I couldn't afford its (then) pricier proposition.

WD_Black SN850X with heatsink 2TB: was £289, now £169 at Western Digital (opens in new tab)
This storage expansion is ideal for PS5 as there's a built-in heatsink. Not only that it's got all the critical read-and-write speeds to adhere to Sony's console demands. And with the 2TB model being such a great price, it's the one to buy.

In our write-up of the WD Black SN850 we said: "If you like the idea of ludicrous read-and-write speeds that smoke the PS5 criteria, but want to buy a drive that comes with a heatsink attached for easier plug-and-play installation, then the WD Black SN850 Heatsink is a great option." It ticks all the boxes.

Indeed, as we've said before, even Mark Cerny, PlayStation's chief system architect, recommends the Western Digital drive. It supports the necessary read/write speeds up to 7000/6600MB/s and is the perfect partner for a PS5 console. I'd snap one up myself if I hadn't already installed a drive earlier this year. 

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike has been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and is T3's Tech Editor. As a phones expert he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a full decade, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

