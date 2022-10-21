This heated rail is the money saving way to dry your clothes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This Addis Heated Wing Clothes Airer is an economical way to dry clothes this winter. According to the product info it costs just 7p an hour to run compared to 85p an hour in a tumble dryer. That's a big difference on a weekly wash, especially with electricity prices rising.

The product looks like a normal clothing airer (drying rack or maiden) accept that it has a cord running out of the corner that plugs into the mains. This allows the bars to heat up, much like a bathroom towel rail, and dry those clothes quicker.

Perhaps the best thing about this model is that it's pretty cheap to buy too. Some models I found online cost over £100 for something very similar. This one though retails for £44.99 at Lidl (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Lidl)

The rail can hold up to 10kg of laundry and provides 12m of drying space. When you're not using it, it also folds up like any standard drying rack for storage.

The deal on the Addis Heated Wing Clothes Airer (opens in new tab) has been so good that it actually sold our across the country. However, Lidl tell us that is will be back in stores nationwide from Sunday 23rd October (while stocks last). I expect that supplies will sell out again pretty quickly, so if you want one, you'll need to get yourself to your closest Lidl store (opens in new tab) as soon as you can as it's not available online.

If you do miss out on this one though, you'll find a selection of heated rails on Amazon (opens in new tab).

