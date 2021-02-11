This Google Pixel 4a 5G phone deal is so good you'll think it's Black Friday already

There's a very good reason why the Google Pixel 4a 5G currently resides in T3's best phones guide – it's a quality device that delivers a pure Android experience and rapid 5G data connectivity. This is why we're thrilled to see that over at Amazon right now the phone is reduced by a level that will make you think that Black Friday has come early.

The Pixel 4a 5G is the brilliant budget bargain from Google that despite costing going on half what other flagship 5G phones cost, still manages deliver next-gen data connectivity, a really strong camera system and the latest version of Android, which remains completely pure and unskinned.

And, the beauty with this deal, is that it lands the phone SIM free. That means that you can bag the phone for cheap, and then partner it with an awesome unlimited everything SIM only deal, which will really help make the most of the phone's 5G data connection.

The full details of the Google Pixel 4a 5G phone deal can be viewed below:

Google Pixel 4a 5G | Was: £499 | Now: £399 | Saving: £100 | Available now at Amazon

The Google Pixel 4a 5G shows that you don't need to spend big to get a great new phone with 5G data connection, awesome camera system and rapid pure Android experience. And now, thanks to this Amazon phone deal, £100 is cut of the handset's cost, taking its SIM free price down to only £399. That's a straight 20 per cent saving. Delivery is also free.View Deal

In our Google Pixel 4a 5G review we gave the phone a maximum score of 5 stars, highlighting its, strong all-round performance, rapid 5G connectivity and excellent camera, which is technically the same as that installed on the more expensive Google Pixel 5.

And that is why we find this Google Pixel 4a 5G phone deal so easy to recommend, as it places top tech in people's hands for a very affordable price point.

Want to compare this deal to the rest of the market? Then consult the below pricing chart, which shows today's very best Google Pixel 4a 5G deals.

What's great about this chart is that it enables you filter the deals according to what your criteria are, meaning you can narrow down the best package for you quickly.