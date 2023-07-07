This Echo Dot early Prime Day deal is outrageous - two Dots and a smart plug for under £50

Get a couple of 5th Gen Echo Dot speakers plus a TP-Link plug and save £75

Echo Dots and smart plug deal image
(Image credit: Amazon)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

The early Amazon Prime Day deals are coming thick and fast, and if you're in the market for an Alexa-enabled speaker you're in luck. Amazon has bundled two of the latest-generation Amazon Echo Dots with a TP-Link Tapo smart plug for just £49.98.

That's a mammoth 60% off, saving you almost £75 in total.

When you consider that the Echo Dot (5th Gen) normally costs £55 on its own, this is a staggering deal.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) 2-pack + TP-lInk Tapo Smart Plug:  was £124.97

Echo Dot (5th Gen) 2-pack + TP-lInk Tapo Smart Plug: was £124.97, now £49.98 at Amazon
This amazing deal includes two of the latest Echo Dot Alexa-enabled speakers in black, plus a TP-Link Tapo P110 smart plug with energy monitoring. A proper smart home kit.

View Deal

You have to be a Prime member to get this deal, and also be quick as it will only be available for two days - until Sunday 9 July 2023. That's even if there's still stock available at this crazy price.

If you don't already subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free for 30-days, with the first payment only being taken at the end of the trial. You can cancel at any time beforehand.

As well as a stack of other benefits, including free same- and next-day delivery, Prime Video and Amazon Music access, you will need Prime membership to get the best prices during Prime Day - starting on 11 July and running for 48-hours.

Why is this such a good deal?

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot was introduced late last year and greatly improves the audio quality over its similarly-styled predecessor.

As well as provide decent music playback and digital radio, the Dot is Alexa-enabled so can work as a smart home assistant too. That means you can ask it to control other smart devices, including the TP-Link Tapo P110 smart plug that's also a part of this deal.

The smart plug can be used to automatically and/or remotely turn on and off non-smart devices, including by voice. The P110 includes energy monitoring, so you can track power consumption through a dedicated Tapo app.

It connects via your home network, thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, and usually costs £14.99 on its own.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

