This Echo Dot early Prime Day deal is outrageous - two Dots and a smart plug for under £50

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The early Amazon Prime Day deals are coming thick and fast, and if you're in the market for an Alexa-enabled speaker you're in luck. Amazon has bundled two of the latest-generation Amazon Echo Dots with a TP-Link Tapo smart plug for just £49.98.

That's a mammoth 60% off, saving you almost £75 in total.

When you consider that the Echo Dot (5th Gen) normally costs £55 on its own, this is a staggering deal.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) 2-pack + TP-lInk Tapo Smart Plug: was £124.97 , now £49.98 at Amazon

This amazing deal includes two of the latest Echo Dot Alexa-enabled speakers in black, plus a TP-Link Tapo P110 smart plug with energy monitoring. A proper smart home kit.

You have to be a Prime member to get this deal, and also be quick as it will only be available for two days - until Sunday 9 July 2023. That's even if there's still stock available at this crazy price.

If you don't already subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can do so for free for 30-days, with the first payment only being taken at the end of the trial. You can cancel at any time beforehand.

As well as a stack of other benefits, including free same- and next-day delivery, Prime Video and Amazon Music access, you will need Prime membership to get the best prices during Prime Day - starting on 11 July and running for 48-hours.

Why is this such a good deal?

The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot was introduced late last year and greatly improves the audio quality over its similarly-styled predecessor.

As well as provide decent music playback and digital radio, the Dot is Alexa-enabled so can work as a smart home assistant too. That means you can ask it to control other smart devices, including the TP-Link Tapo P110 smart plug that's also a part of this deal.

The smart plug can be used to automatically and/or remotely turn on and off non-smart devices, including by voice. The P110 includes energy monitoring, so you can track power consumption through a dedicated Tapo app.

It connects via your home network, thanks to built-in Wi-Fi, and usually costs £14.99 on its own.