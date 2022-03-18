This Disney Plus movie gem got 98% on Rotten Tomatoes – but still has no sequel

Available to stream right now

Disney Plus
(Image credit: Disney Plus)
Robert Jones
By
published

Disney Plus has a lot of awesome animated features in its huge content library. However, there is one movie that to this day, six whole years after its original release, doesn't have the sequel it rightfully deserves.

And, when I say rightfully deserves, I don't just mean in my opinion, but according to that of the critics and the mass public alike, with the movie in question bagging an incredible, near-perfect score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film? Only the incredibly funny and entertaining Zootopia.

Stacked with voice talent, with characters voiced by Idris Elba, Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, J.K. Simmons and Alan Tudyk, Zootopia is an animated feature that centers around the mammal metropolis that is Zootopia – a mega city where animals live and co-exist.

However, when rabbit Judy Hopps moves to Zootopia to become the first rabbit to join the police force, she ends up getting involved with wily fox Nick Wilde and also in a mysterious, disturbing case that could have massive implications for the city and every other animal in it.

Why is Zootopia so good? As one critic perfectly puts it:

"The genius of the film lies in its combination of traditional Disney characters and situations with a very subversive storytelling style."

In essence, it looks like a traditional Disney animated movie but its script, delivery, plot and jokes are not traditional Disney animated movie. The underlying themes are definitely quite mature and adult, but the cutesy animal animation and humour mean it's never tonally disjointed. It's a brilliant combination.

Which makes it even more crazy that Zootopia still doesn't have a confirmed sequel. A sequel to a movie critics said is "thought provoking and funny" and that "with time it may actually reveal itself to be genius", still hasn't been greenlit. And that's a real, real shame, as it is a genuinely unique film that hits for both adults and kids alike.

Luckily for Disney Plus subscribers, the original movie is available to stream right now in March 2022 for free.

TOPICS
Streaming
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.