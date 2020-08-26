Cheap iPhone 11 deal is the perfect back to school bargain

The iPhone, we all know it and we all want one – well, most of us, anyway. Apple's latest and greatest iPhone 11 deals are virtually unparalleled in the smartphone world, offering the complete package: fantastic looks, awesome speed, stunning camera. And now Three has sealed the deal with this job-dropping offer.

As we said in our iPhone 11 review, there is nothing this phone doesn't have or can't do. The dual-lens camera, for example, takes stunning phones in any kind of lighting condition, with videos to match. The A13 Bionic processor crunches any app you throw at it. Battery life is great, even under intense use. And the overall design and build are superb.

There's a reason we crowned the iPhone 11 as T3's Best Smartphone and the reason is that it's superb, with everything you could possibly need for years to come bundled into one sleek, 6.1-inch device.

In essence, this is the pinnacle of smartphones, which usually comes at a steep cost, especially in the months after it's announced. We're coming into new iPhone season, however, and that means perfectly good iPhones start getting very attractive discounts, as we see here.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB, Black) | Three | 24 months | 100GB data | £0 upfront | £39/month | Available from Fonehouse

Apple doesn't mess around when it comes to flagship iPhones and the iPhone 11 is no exception: it's gorgeous in every way, with a beautiful 6.1-inch display, powerful internals, enough storage for most, and, lest we forget, 100GB data! All for £39/month. Bargain.View Deal

So, if you've been waiting to get the latest and greatest iPhone without forking over loads every month, your time has come: an iPhone 11 with 100GB data for £39/month, with £0 upfront. It doesn't get much better than that.