This Android phone sounds like a Samsung Galaxy S23 killer

When we're talking about the best Android phones, Samsung is a name that will be near the top of everyone's list. Recently, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, we saw the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new flagship for the brand packed a stonkingly good camera and a premium processor among a host of other top features.

But while the flagship Ultra variant was stuffed full of tantalising tech, other models in the range fared less favourably. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23, for example, only has a 3,900mAh battery – much lower than a lot of other high end phones. That, combined with a less impressive camera array has led to some questions being asked of the S23 – particularly as the market for Android handsets is arguably more competitive than ever.

Now, another challenger is coming – and it looks like a fantastic option. The leaked information comes from The Galox (opens in new tab), a tech tipster with a strong reputation when it comes to leaked phone information.

As well as the images seen above, a pretty comprehensive spec sheet for the Nubia Z50 Ultra has been shared. It will pack the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the Galaxy S23 range, and features a 6.8-inch, 120Hz OLED display. That display also packs a 960Hz touch sampling rate, which should make it a great choice for best gaming phone, too.

Elsewhere, a 5,000mAh battery keeps things powered, while 80W charging should enable very quick recharges as well. On the shot-snapping front, users get a three-camera array. A 64MP main sensor is joined by a 64MP periscope telephoto lens and a 50MP ultrawide. That's an impressive collection of cameras, and should allow users to capture some really classy images.

Storage and RAM start at 256GB and 8GB, with options up to 1TB and 16GB for power users. It's priced at ¥3,999 which directly translates to around £485, or $575. If it does get a global release, it will likely be more costly, though, with the current-generation variant costing $799 in the USA.

But even at that price, you're getting a great handset for the money. A feature set that is arguably more comparable to a flagship, for the price of an entry level unit, is a great offering – and one that should make consumers think twice about where to spend their money.

There's no guarantee of a worldwide release, but I certainly hope we get one. In one of the most competitive phone markets ever, additional competition can only mean good things for users.