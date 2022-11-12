This Android phone is absolutely beautiful – but you probably can’t buy it

Leica's new Leitz Phone 2 is pretty and impressive, but won't initially be sold in the UK

Leica Leitz phone 2
(Image credit: Leica)
Carrie Marshall
By Carrie Marshall
published

Leica is legendary for its cameras, but its phones don't feature in our best Android phones round-ups because they're mainly sold in Japan. And sadly it looks like that’s going to be the case for its latest Android phone, the gorgeous Leica Leitz Phone 2. While it's being shown off globally, it's only going on sale in Japan – although it's possible it might come to other markets next year.

At heart the Leica Leitz Phone 2 is a Sharp Aquos R7, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside backed up with 12GB of RAM. The display is a Sharp IGZO OLED with 2,730 x 1,260 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. But it's the camera bit that's really interesting.

The Leica Leitz Phone 2 is all about the optics

The Leica Leitz Phone 2 has a 47.2MP sensor with a 19mm f/1.9 lens, equivalent to 35mm. It can capture in JPEG or RAW and has three bokeh shooting modes based on iconic Leica M lenses, although Leica hasn't said which ones. There is also a selection of Leica colour modes and even a location-aware widget to let you know when it's going to be the golden hour, the famously beautiful time when the light is at its most gorgeous.

I love the design of this, especially the magnetic lens cap that snaps in place to protect that massive camera lens. And I like the way the camera lens is – no pun intended – the focal point of the entire design rather than a lump apologetically tucked away in a corner. The best phones are starting to look awfully samey, so it's always nice to see something a bit more bold.

The Leica Leitz Phone 2 goes on sale in Japan this week for 225,000 yen, which is roughly $1,580 / £1,370 / AU$2,415 and you can see the full specs on the Leica website (opens in new tab).

TOPICS
Phones
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest