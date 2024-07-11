This Amazon Prime Day deal could snag you a pair of Sony headphones for just $35.99

Well, it's that time of year again folks. Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, promising a wealth of top deals to help make the most of your heard earned cash.

It's one of the best times of the year to buy new tech products, with staggering discounts across a range of products. That includes categories like headphones, with otherwise expensive models suddenly dropping to affordable levels.

That's exactly what I've found here, with the Sony WH-CH520 headphones. Those are going to drop by a whopping 55%, meaning you'll snag them for just $35.99 at Amazon!

Sony WH-CH520: was $79.99, now $35.99 at Amazon

Save $44 on the Sony WH-CH520 headphones at Amazon this Prime Day. These over-ear cans offer up to 50 hours of battery life, for impressive sound quality which doesn't leave you tethered to the wall socket.

When it comes to buying headphones, it's always worth getting them from a reputable brand. That will often ensure a higher degree of quality in the fit and finish, as well as generally offering more robust support and repair networks overall.

In this case, it also gives you access to one of the best headphone apps on the market. The Sony app is revered across the board, and remains pretty much identical whether you opt for their budget earbuds or their most expensive cans.

The WH-CH520's are a great option to boot. The lightweight build makes them easy to wear for extended listening sessions, allowing you to really make the most of the long battery life. Those soft cups are also a dream for wearing over longer periods.

So, what's the catch? Well, this is part of an invite-only deal on Amazon. Users will need to sign up head of time to register for this deal. Selected users will then receive a link to purchase them at the discounted rate, though it's unlikely that everyone will have the chance to buy.

Still, if you can get your hands on a pair at this price, it's an absolute bargain.