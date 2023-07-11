This 65in Philips 4K HDR TV is now under £700 for Ambilight, Dolby Atmos and more

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Philips is never one to miss when Amazon Prime Day comes around, as you can always find some of its range amongst the best TV deals.

This particular deal sees the 65-inch version its "The One" LED TV (65PUS8546) reduced to under £700 for the first time. That means you get the 4K HDR set with 3-sided Ambilight, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and the Android TV smart platform for just £699.

The 65-inch The One TV from Philips offers 3-sided Ambilight that immerses a viewer through rear lighting that replicating the colours on-screen. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and comes with Android TV as its smart platform.

Why choose the Philips 65PUS8546 4K HDR LED TV?

Philips TVs always stand out from many other brands as they feature Ambilight. This includes LED lights that surround the rear outer rim of the TV and shine onto the wall while viewing. This can be set to different modes, but is most commonly linked with the action on screen so it creates a truly immersive experience.

The Philips 65PUS8546 is called "The One" as it is designed to give you everything you need in the same set. It's a great allrounder, therefore, which you can use to watch 4K HDR (HDR10+, Dolby Vision) movies and TV shows, but also game or stream content from numerous providers.

It includes Android TV, which gives you access to hundreds of apps, but also Google Assistant voice control through the remote control.

The display has a 60Hz refresh rate - which is great when matched with the current console generation - and there's support for Dolby Atmos when matched with a suitable soundbar or audio system. There are also two 10W speakers for stereo sound from the TV itself.

The Ambilight on board the 65PUS8546 is three-sided, which means it shines light onto the wall behind from the left, right and top of the TV. The set also supports HDMI ARC on all of its HDMI ports, plus HDMI eARC on one of them.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best price, but if you are a new subscriber, you do get a 30-day trial period first. You can then cancel at any time.