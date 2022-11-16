These tiny TVs are the perfect Christmas gift stocking filler for tech lovers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While they're all very different, all of our current best TVs picks are pretty big. If you'd rather stick with the small screen, then the TinyTV 2 on Kickstarter may be a little wonder.

As The Verge reports (opens in new tab), the TinyTV 2 is a new Kickstarter project from the same team that made a microscopic Game Boy. It's a one-inch, 216 x 135 pixel TV that works just like TVs used to in the pre-digital era – but it's still a digital video player with a useful 8GB of storage via microSD.

The itsy bitsy teeny weeny USB-C TinyTV

What's the point of such a small TV? It's a bit like climbing Everest: people do it because it's there, and the challenge is the whole point. But from a customer point of view it's quirky, fun and funny, not least because there's an even smaller 0.6-inch version for anyone who finds the one-inch model too massive.

You're looking at $50 for each version, and that includes an app to shrink your video files down to the right dimensions. So if you're looking for a great Christmas present for a mouse, you know where to go.