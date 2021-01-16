These cheap HP Pavilion 14 deals bag the perfect student laptop for less

After everything that happened in 2020, it seems increasingly likely that we'll all be working from home for the foreseeable in 2021, which also applies to students around the world. And as such, with remote learning and studying more important than ever, getting the right laptop has never been more important. That's where the HP Pavilion 14 comes in.

That's because, right now, we consider the best student laptop for most people the HP Pavilion 14, thanks to its strong all-round specs, high portability and low price. If your needs mainly involve writing, browsing, and light media editing, the Pavilion 14 is a very strong choice.

The design of the Pavilion 14 is fairly plain but let's face it, what matters are the things you can do and that's where this laptop shines. With Windows 10 Home preinstalled, and a lot of power onboard, there's much pretty nothing that's out of bounds. The generous 14-inch display is the star of the show, offering a great balance of screen real estate and portability.

HP says there's up to 11 hours of usage – think web browsing and emails – which is easily enough for a long day in the library (or on the sofa) without having to find a plug. HMDI, USB-C, and a range of other ports come as standard, too.

Let's jump into the HP Pavilion 14 deals.

Whether you're a student adjusting to online courses or someone who needs to work from home for the foreseeable future, HP's Pavilion 14 will serve your needs.