These brilliant true wireless earbuds are keeping their Prime Day price

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With Prime Day drawing to a close, many of the deals are disappearing and prices are going back up. But some are still going strong. Cambridge Audio’s best true wireless earbuds. The Melomania Touch, are keeping their Prime Day price.

The Melomania Touch earbuds have been out for a while, but they remain among our favourite true wireless earbuds. As you’d expect from Cambridge Audio the emphasis here is on sound quality rather than gimmicky features or unnecessary bells and whistles, and I only upgraded mine because I wanted earbuds with ANC – something these earbuds don’t have.

Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch: was £99.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon UK You won't get earbuds that sound better than these for anything close to this price: Cambridge Audio have focused on sound quality above all else and these buds deliver massive bass without losing clarity in the highs and mids. These are some of the best wireless buds you can buy.

At their full price of £99.99 / €99.99, I thought the Melomania Touch were excellent value for money. But for Prime Day, Cambridge Audio dropped the price down to £59.99 / €59.99. I honestly don’t think you can get better sounding earbuds for that kind of money.

Most Prime Day deals have ended now, but Cambridge Audio has decided to keep this one going a little bit longer. The price is staying low until Monday 17 July.

Why choose the Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch earbuds?

The price is a pretty good reason, of course, but there are plenty of even bigger reasons to choose these specific earbuds. Our sister title Techradar said they were close to being the perfect true wireless earbuds, and while there’s no ANC they fit very snugly and do a good job of blocking out ambient noise. They’re comfortable to wear for long periods, the app is very nice and they have very good battery life: 50 hours via the included charging case.

But what really matters here is the sound, and even at full price these earbuds punch way beyond their price tag. The bass is deep and involving without being overly thuggish – something that tends to plague lesser buds, who tend to boost the bass to disguise the drivers’ drawbacks – and the mids and highs are crisp and clear. These are earbuds of many talents: with lush pop it feels like you’re right there in the room with Taylor, Lorde or Lana, but the Melomania Touch are just as happy when you’re headbanging. Sound quality is excellent and the buds support aptX, AAC and SBC.

These were my daily drivers for more than a year, and I’ve persuaded several people to buy them since. These are genuinely brilliant buds and I can’t recommend them highly enough.