These Bose Black Friday deals on noise-cancelling headphones are too good to drown out

If you want the best Black Friday deals on noise cancelling headphones, John Lewis has two very tempting deals on the some of the very best Bose models. There's a whopping £60 off the QC35 II Over-ears, bringing the price down to just £169 – and John Lewis has also taken £50 off their earbud equivalents, the QuietComfort Earbuds. That brings their price down to just £199.

• Bose QC35 II Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was £229, now £169 at John Lewis

• Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds: were £249, now £199 at John Lewis

Bose has been in the noise-cancelling business since before its rivals even knew what it was, and these elegant over-ears and earbuds are a superb combination of quality audio engineering and smart noise cancelling technology. The earbuds are fantastic for fitness, with IPX4 protection from the weather, and Bose's noise cancellation is right up there with the very best.

If you prefer over-ears, the QC35 II are five-star 'phones at any price so they're a real bargain here. Once again there's superlative noise cancelling, great sound and gorgeous design. They're also superbly comfortable, which is great if you're travelling long distances: these are the headphones we'd take on a long flight.

Bose really know what they're doing when it comes to noise cancelling, and these in-ears are brilliant at isolating you from ambient noise whether you're in the gym or on a jet. With £50 off they're an even better buy.