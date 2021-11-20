These 5 gaming monitors cost under £149 right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale

As T3 tests out the best gaming monitors and best curved gaming monitors we like to think we know a thing or two about screens for gaming.

Which is why our attention was caught by these excellent cheap gaming monitors on offer right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Each gaming monitor here costs under £149.99, making them some of the very best Black Friday deals we've seen this year.

These are quality panels, too, made by top makers like AOC, LG, MSI and BenQ, and they come loaded with desirable gaming features like high refresh rates and low response times.

Here are the full details of the gaming monitors we think are worth scoping out.

AOC Gaming C24G2AE: was £189.99, now £139.99 AOC Gaming C24G2AE: was £189.99, now £139.99

Now this is a great gaming monitor deal from AOC. The curved G24G2AE delivers a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 24-inch panel that boasts a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and support for AMD FreeSync. Ports are bountiful, too, with HDMI, DP, and VGA on offer.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX2510S: was £159.99, now £149.99 BenQ MOBIUZ EX2510S: was £159.99, now £149.99

BenQ cranks up the gaming quality here with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and full support for AMD FreeSync Premium. It's a 25-inch FHD panel that also comes with built-in speakers and tiny bezels, making it a good fit for most PC gaming setups.

MSI Optix G24C6: was £169.99, now £129 MSI Optix G24C6: was £169.99, now £129

MSI deliver a compact curved gaming monitor here for a very attractive price point of only £129. You get a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution panel with support for AMD FreeSync Premium. At 24 inches it isn't the biggest panel, but the tech on offer in it is top draw.

BenQ GL2780: was £149.99, now £124.98 BenQ GL2780: was £149.99, now £124.98

BenQ takes value to a new level here with a 27-inch, 1ms response time, 75Hz LED gaming monitor for just £124.99. That's a lot of gaming monitor for your money and, thanks to its variety of inputs including HDMI, DVI, DP and VGA, this panel is super versatile, too. It could easily be used with retro gaming consoles, for example, as well as a modern gaming PC.

LG UltraWide 25UM58: was £149.99, now £119.99 LG UltraWide 25UM58: was £149.99, now £119.99

If you've had your eye on an ultrawide monitor then you really can't beat this LG UltraWide for price, ringing it right now for only £119.99 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. You get a 25-inch, 2560 x 1080 resolution panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time.

