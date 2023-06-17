These 3 amazing movies are leaving Netflix next month - act fast!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix is constantly adding to its library, but it can't be greedy and hang on to everything forever. These three movies are all delights with 85% or more on Rotten Tomatoes but one of the best streaming services will have its work cut out to replace them when they leave in July. Make sure you don't miss the chance to experience them for yourself.

1. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment )

Quentin Tarantino is rumoured to be working on his last ever movie (The Film Critic) for a release in 2024, so make sure to check out the legendary auteur's latest flick before it vanishes into the digital ether.

A time capsule of Hollywood's past Once Upon a Time in Hollywood blends fiction and reality. Leonardo DiCaprio's fictional fading star Rick Dalton and his long-time stunt double Cliff Booth (an on-form Brad Pitt) intertwine their story with the real-life Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and the infamous Manson family murders.

Tarantino fans will know what to expect, cutting dialogue, dark humour and ultraviolence. This movie is a bit more of a character study than some of his more action-driven yarns and boasts an 85% Rotten Tomatoes score. You've got until July 7th to catch it.

2. Donnie Brasco

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Al Pacino (who is also in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) was on some run in the '90s. Just two years after the masterpiece that is Heat, here he is again in another classic.

Johnny Depp stars opposite Pacino in this real-life story of crime, corruption and betrayal. Depp is the title character, an FBI agent so deep undercover in the mob that lines start to blur.

With a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 88% and an audience rating of 89% this movie is considered a bonafide masterpiece by pretty much everyone. It may be brutal at times but this is a movie just as much about brotherhood as it is organised crime.

3. Chicken Run

(Image credit: DreamWorks )

Something a little bit more family-friendly is Aardman's Chicken Run. You won't find a sweary Al Pacino but you will find a stop-motion comedy classic, and you'll never look at a chicken pie again.

Picture "The Great Escape with Chickens" and you'll understand this movie instantly. When the evil Mrs Tweedy decides eggs aren't enough, it's up to Ginger and rambunctious rooster Rocky (played by Mel Gibson) to save the day.

This year, some 23 years later, the sequel (to rights to which Netflix has already purchased) Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released so brush up your Chicken Run knowledge with the original that boasts a whopping 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix subscribers have until July 10th to watch this golden goose of a movie.