There's a gaming handheld coming that makes PlayStation Portal and Steam Deck look like toys

We've seen some impressive gaming handhelds in recent times – there's the Nintendo Switch OLED model, of course, plus the Steam Deck OLED and the PS5 accessory, the PlayStation Portal. However, all of them look like Fisher Price toys in comparison with the latest device coming from OneXPlayer.

Already exceeding its funding goal on Indiegogo, by almost $500K more than requested and in just a few days, the OneXPlayer X1 is an all-in-one tablet PC that just so happens to double as a portable gaming device.

It sports a 10.95-inch 120Hz LTPS display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a peak brightness of 540 nits.

That can be used in tablet form or with a clip-on, magnetic keyboard. But better still, you can also attach two dedicated Joy-Con-like controllers either side of the screen to make it a full-fledged console.

The controllers even have RGB lighting and Esports-grade thumbsticks for extra precision. And they can be connected together with a central unit to make a normal-sized external wireless gamepad.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OneXPlayer) (Image credit: OneXPlayer) (Image credit: OneXPlayer)

The device can be spec'ed with either an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, or Ultra 7 for that extra oomph, plus up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of internal SSD storage. A microSD card slot will also allow you to add up to 2TB extra.

Intel Arc graphics provide the visuals, while a dedicated NPU provides Intel's own AI Boost technology.

There's Harman-certified audio on board too, with two full range speakers (one either side). And you even get a fingerprint sensor plus facial recognition for biosecurity options.

A 65.02Wh battery provides up to 8-hours of play time, it is claimed.

The OneXPlayer X1 runs on Windows 11, so you can install whatever games and services you fancy, plus run work suites for when you just want to use it as a conventional, ultra-portable laptop.

On top of all of this, OneXPlayer claims that the X1 weighs just 789g, so is comfortable enough for long periods of gaming.

The crowd funding phase will end in around a month, with prices for the OneXPlayer X1 starting at $849 (that'll rise to $989 when on general sale). If you were to go for the fully-spec'ed, highest-end model you can expect to pay $2,049 (currently reduced from $2,418).

The manufacturer claims that it will ship from March this year.