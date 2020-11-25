The top 3 iPhone 12 Black Friday deals available today

If you like deals like we like deals (a lot), then this is the perfect time of year. Black Friday deals are in full swing, with steeps discounts on every new gadget and gizmo going. A good example is the iPhone 12, discounted on some UK networks.
The iPhone 12, released only a few months ago, is an absolutely fantastic flagship smartphone that pushes the iPhone ahead of its Android rivals and then some. The hardware harks back to the squared-off iPhone 5 but the insides are anything but: new A14 chips, powerful camera systems, and all-day battery life are all present.
- Read our Apple iPhone 12 review
If you're on the hunt for a massive bargain, it might be worth looking at the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, two last-generation handsets that benefit from there being a new flagship. But that hasn't stopped some carriers from discounting the iPhone 12 while still being generous with data allowances.
Let's jump into the deals...
Apple iPhone 12 | O2 | 250GB data | £0 upfront | £48/month | Available from AffordableMobiles
The same deal as the above but with 2.5x data, no upfront costs, and £3/month more every month. A pretty fantastic deal by all accounts and not one to miss if you're in the market.View Deal
Apple iPhone 12 | Three | 100GB data | £10 upfront | £45/month | Available from Fonehouse
It does what it says on the tin: Three, via Fonehouse, is offering a really cheap upfront price mixed with a reasonable monthly price and 100GB data, more than enough for most people. View Deal
iPhone 12 mini | O2 | 160GB data | £0 upfront | £43/month | Available from AffordableMobiles
The 12 mini is a smaller version of the iPhone 12 with the exact same internals, meaning it's just as fast and has an amazing camera. What's even more amazing is this O2 deal.View Deal
We're also tracking loads of iPhone 12 Black Friday deals across the web.
If the iPhone 12 (and 12 mini) are out of your budget, we've compiled the best Black Friday deals for the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.
