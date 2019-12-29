The Steiner Safari Ultrasharp 10X26 are the binoculars you need in every sight-enhancing situation

The Steiner Safari Ultrasharp 10X26 binoculars are compact, tough and powerful making them a great all rounder for most activities. In fact, these are some of the best binoculars out there right now. From safari or mountain hiking to bird watching or simple strolling, these will do the job without you needing to lug around extra weight.

Despite being a versatile pair of binoculars from a well respected German brand, these are also relatively affordable too.

These mobile binoculars offer you 10x magnification, which should be more than enough for most situations. But these do that while remaining small enough to barely notice you've got them on - also thanks to the light 295g weight. They're also foldable so you could even cram them in a pocket if you need.

They're tough too. Rubberised outers make them able to take a knock or drop. But that rubber also doubles as a grip so you shouldn't have to worry about a drop in the first place.

(Image credit: Steiner)

Being Steiner, you can also expect these binoculars to offer superb clarity thanks to excellent optics. That means great colours, top accuracy and even able performance in low-light situations.

The Steiner Safari Ultrasharp 10X26 binoculars also filter UV light and block haze for the best possible image and protection for your eyes.

(Image credit: Steiner)

Possibly our favourite feature is the fact that even at 10x magnification there is very little wobble and the field of view remains massive.

Liked this?