The Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum just got cut to a ridiculously low price

Spring is officially here, and with it comes everyone’s favourite (or least favourite!) activity… spring cleaning! Now is the perfect time to give your home a thorough clean and declutter, and what better way to do so than with a reliable vacuum cleaner in hand.

Lucky for you, Shark is running its spring cleaning sale with huge price cuts across its collection of the best cordless vacuum cleaners , mops, carpet cleaners and more. The best deal I’ve found is on its newest vacuum cleaner, the Shark Detect Pro, which is now 20% off at Shark.

View the Shark Detect Pro deal

Shop the full Shark spring cleaning sale

Originally priced at £349.99, the Shark Detect Pro is now £279.99 at Shark. While this 20% discount might not sound huge to you, this vacuum cleaner is the newest addition to the Shark family, so it’s amazing that it’s already been given a price cut that takes it under £280.

In our Shark Detect Pro review , our Home Writer, Lizzie Wilmot, was impressed by the deep-cleaning settings and multiple suction modes. She commented that “it was able to vacuum up dirt and debris efficiently on multiple surfaces and its lightweight design made it easy to manoeuver… I’d recommend it to anyone.”

To view the Shark Detect Pro deal, click the link above or keep reading for more deals from the Shark spring sale.

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £349.99 , now £279.99 at Shark

The Shark Detect Pro is now just £279.99, thanks to this £70 price cut. This ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum has four different cleaning technologies, and a QuadClean floorhead with Anti Hair Wrap that can tackle all types of debris and different floor types. It comes with many attachments to play with so it can be used for many different cleaning tasks, including on furniture and hard-to-reach spots.

If you fancy a different vacuum cleaner, Shark is slashing its prices on all its floorcare, so I’ve rounded up the very best deals from Shark’s spring cleaning sale below:

Shark Classic Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner: was £229.99 , now £139.99 at Shark

Save £90 on the Shark Classic Upright Pet Vacuum Cleaner in the Shark spring sale. It easily moves over carpet and hardwood floors, and comes with a pet tool to better clear up your pet’s mess and hair. The vacuum has a red and black colourway and delivers an exceptional performance.