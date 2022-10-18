The Razer Edge looks like a Steam Deck schooling 5G cloud gaming beast

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're into handheld gaming you're spoilt for choice right now: in addition to the Nintendo Switch OLED and the Steam Deck there's Logitech's G Gaming Handheld and now, the Razer Edge 5G. As the name suggests it's a handheld device with built-in 5G connectivity, but unfortunately it's only going to be available in the US at first as a Verizon exclusive.

That's a shame for those of us outside the States, because the specification is really tasty. The battery's a hefty 5,000mAh so it should have plenty of stamina, and at heart it's basically a fast Android 12 tablet with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128 of solid state storage and a 3GHz Kryo CPU with Adreno CPU. It's based on the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and according to Razer early benchmarks show the platform outperforming other mobile gaming platforms by a factor of two to three times.

What games can you play on the Razer Edge 5G?

Razer says the device will come pre-installed with launchers for Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now and Epic Games, and you'll also be able to access remote play platforms such as Steam Link, Moonlight and Parsec.

Razer has worked closely with US carrier Verizon and chipmaker Qualcomm on the Edge 5G, because of course with mobile gaming the quality of your data connection is paramount. In addition to 5G there's 6GHz WiFi 6E for speedy wireless gaming.

It looks great, but of course the devil is in the details – in particular, how much it'll cost. Razer hasn't announced that bit yet but the WiFi model, which you can already reserve, is coming in at $400. Pricing for the 5G version will be announced soon and it'll go on sale in January 2023.

