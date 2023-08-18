The Pro-Ject T2 W wireless turntable looks to accelerate the vinyl resurgence

Pro-Ject often finds itself included on lists of the best record players around and we suspect its latest could be another to make the grade. The company has announced a super sleek turntable that not only improves on an existing classic but enhances it with wireless connectivity.

The Pro-Ject T2 W is a true step-up model from its popular T1 vinyl deck, with a dual-stage, split-passive MM phono preamp and 9-inch one-piece aluminium tonearm, and can also stream record playback losslessly to any network-enabled speaker or device.

That's because it connects to your home network through Wi-Fi. Most record decks that can stream audio do so through Bluetooth which, even using the latest aptX codecs, has a small amount of loss in transmission.

Pro-Ject T2 W vinyl deck

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

By connecting via 2.4 / 5.0GHz Wi-Fi, it allows for up to 24bit / 48kHz streaming. The deck is also capable of being integrated into multi-room setups.

It makes the T2 W extremely versatile, as you can place it anywhere and simply connect it to a power socket. You can then enjoy music through a network-enabled AV system, Smart TV, or any other device that features UPNP connectivity.

Everything is operated through the Pro-Ject Control App, so you can easily hook it up to your kit.

The belt-driven deck itself comes in three colour schemes – black, satin white and walnut – and has a 10mm thick 1.7kg platter with a felt mat. The tonearm is matched with a Sum Rainier MM cartridge.

Pro-Ject T2 W vinyl deck

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

It is capable of playing records at 33 and 45rpm, and can even convert them to MP3 tracks for playback on a PC via USB. Other connections include phone RCA in case you do want to use cabling to connect it to a conventional audio system.

The Pro-Ject T2 W measures 542 x 300 x 412mm and weighs a total of 5.5kg, It will be available from September, priced ay £899 in the UK and €999 in Europe. A US price is yet to be revealed.

