The Nothing Ear (2) are my favourite wireless earbuds – and they're on sale!

When it comes to the best wireless earbuds, it's easy to spend a lot of money. Popular options can easily set you back a few hundred pounds, and while they often warrant that cost, the law of diminishing returns means you might not always feel like you got your money's worth.

That's where the Nothing Ear (2) comes in. For me, these are one of the best value-for-money offerings on the market right now. The sound quality in particular is fantastic, punching well above what you'd expect from this price point.

Right now, you can get them for even less in the Amazon Prime Day sale. You can pick up the Ear (2) for just £109 – saving you £20.

Nothing Ear (2): was £129 , now £109 at Amazon

Save £20 on the Nothing Ear (2) this Amazon Prime Day. These earbuds offer a brilliant balance of price and performance, giving you top sound quality for a more modest outlay.

That's a great deal. Sure, it's not the most insane discount you'll see today, but it's a great reduction on a product which already offered tremendous value. At around £100, these offer some of the best specs you can get right now.

Lets start with arguably the most important bit – the sound. There's nothing to disappoint here, with a gorgeous profile that is perfect for listening to your favourite tracks. There's an excitement to the audio which is just brilliant, and something I haven't found elsewhere.

Then, there's the Nothing X app. It's up there with the best headphone connection apps I've used, offering everything you need and more. In typical minimalist fashion, the entire interface is bereft of unnecessary detail. That makes it so simple to use, with a button for each option and nothing to get bogged down in.

Of course, they're also stunning to look at. Nothing employ a see-through design in a number of their products, and the results are always eye-catching. Here, they strike a perfect balance, offering just enough detail to catch your attention, without looking so over-designed that you don't want to wear them.

If you like the look of this and fancy completing the set, there's also a great deal on the Nothing Phone (1) right now. Pick up the top-spec handset for just £389, saving over £100!