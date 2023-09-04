The Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven is a pizza oven, BBQ and smoker in one

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Announced last week at IFA 2023, Ninja unveiled its newest addition to its ever growing outdoor cooking collection, the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven . A pizza oven, BBQ and smoker all in one handy appliance, this new Ninja product helps people turn their garden into a fully-functioning kitchen, no matter the weather.

Rated one of the best air fryer brands in the world, Ninja is constantly expanding its products, and this year, the brand has focused on outdoor cooking appliances. In particular, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker was met with plenty of praise, thanks to its versatility, multiple cooking functions and ease of use.

Building off this success, Ninja has announced its latest outdoor cooking device, the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven. After extensive research, Ninja found that the UK’s dining habits are shifting with over a third of the population enjoying eating outdoors. With this in mind and the change of seasons imminent, Ninja wanted to make a product that allowed diners to continue to eat and cook outside.

The result is the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven which is stated to help turn any outdoor space and garden into a kitchen. Rather than using gas or charcoal, the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven uses precision electric heat to cook a variety of foods and deliver premium flavours and textures.

The Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven looks similar to the best pizza ovens on the market with its open-mouth design and sleek accents. Almost all Ninja products have more than one functionality, for example, many of its air fryers can also act as a multi-cooker, grill, dehydrator and so on. The same can be said for the new Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven which acts as a high-heat oven , roaster, BBQ , smoker and pizza oven.

The Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven is equipped with eight cooking functions, including pizza, smoker, top heat, bake, max roast, gourmet roast, dehydrate and keep warm. It’s capable of reaching high temperatures that remain safe and consistent due to its electrical power.

(Image credit: Ninja)

To get that authentic brick-fired oven flavour into your food, the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven comes with pellet starter packs. Just a scoop of pellets (that are available in All Purpose or Robust blends) add depth and extra flavour into your meals, and means you can eat delicious BBQ-esque food all year round.

As someone who tested out the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker and got to see the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven in action at IFA 2023, I think this new product from Ninja is incredibly clever. Ninja’s new releases this year have all been focused on helping shoppers get the most out of their cooking and try different techniques, regardless of their outdoor space or experience level.

The Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven launch is sure to excite many people and will allow you to grill, smoke, BBQ and make delicious pizzas all year round. Due to launch later this year at Ninja and select retailers, the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven will cost £399.99 and will come with an array of accessories including a pizza stone, roasting rack, pro-heat tray, accessory frame and pellet starter packs.