The new Hamilton Jazzmaster Face 2 Face III looks flipping fantastic

While they may be better known for simple watches like the Khaki Field, Hamilton are certainly capable of more intricate designs. That's exactly what the Face 2 Face range represents. These limited edition timepieces feature rotating dials, enabling the user to change the look and complication on their wrist in a heartbeat.
This latest model is the third release in the range. It features a circular 44mm dial, breaking from tradition for the range, which has previously used an oval watch face. The main face features a three-dial chronograph complication, with day and date at the three o'clock position. The sub-dials are layered to give the watch a more 3D appearance.
Flip the dial around, and you'll find a single hand which can be used with either a tachymeter or a pulsometer. The reverse dial features an exhibition caseback, allowing you to see the skeletonised H-41 movement in all it's glory. That movement gives the Jazzmaster Face 2 Face III a cool 60 hour power reserve, too, making it perfect even as a less frequently worn piece.
Elsewhere, you'll find a 22mm brown leather strap with blue stitching which echoes accents on the dial and the hands. The strap has a lovely patina, giving it an aged, worn-in appearance right out of the box. It features a stainless steel folding clasp matching the case material.
That case is 44mm across, too, and a staggering 17.25mm thick – this certainly isn't a watch for those with slimmer wrists! It's rated for 50m of water resistance, which is perfectly fine for a watch like this. Anyone thinking of taking this for a dip needs to think again though. There are a host of great dive watches out there, for that purpose.
The Hamilton Jazzmaster Face 2 Face III is limited to just 999 pieces, and is available for £2,595 / $2,995 / AU$4,500.