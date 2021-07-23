The iPhone Photography Award winners prove you don't need the latest model to take amazing shots

The winners of the iPhone Photography Awards 2021 have been announced, and apart from being generally great inspiration for you can do with a camera on any of the best phones, not just iPhones, they're also a reminder that you don't the latest and greatest camera technology to produce beautiful photos.

Only seven of the winning photos were taking on iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro models, out of 54 winning shots in total. In fact, the overall winning shot was taken on an iPhone 7 (first released way back in 2016).

There were also winners that used the iPhone 11 range (the iPhone 11 Pro, specifically) and iPhone XR – which are still on-sale, and are much cheaper than the latest models. Clearly, the low price is no impediment to quality and creativity.

The iPhone Photography Awards aren't officially connected with Apple in any way, but are a huge worldwide competition that's hotly contested. Editing of photos isn't allowed with desktop apps, but entries can be altered using iOS apps – as long as it's all handled on the iPhone, it's legit.

Our friends at TechRadar have some great analysis of all the winners, but here are a few we especially loved, including that overall winning shot.

Photographer of the Year Grand Prize: Transylvanian Shepherds by Istvan Kerekes Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Istvan Kerekes / IPPA 2021)

First Place, Architecture: Candy by Yuexiang Wang Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Yuexiang Wang / IPPA 2021) Third Place, Animals: Hair Raising by Theresa Lee Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Theresa Lee / IPPA 2021) First Place, Abstract: Untitled by Glenn Homann Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Glenn Homann / IPPA 2021) Third Place, Landscape: Untitled by Shi Tian Zhang Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Shi Tian Zhang / IPPA 2021) First Place, City Life: Untitled by Liz Huang Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Liz Huang / IPPA 2021) Third Place, Lifestyle: La Vue des Filles by Valerie Helbich-Poschacher Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Valerie Helbich-Poschacher / IPPA 2021)

Of course, the fact that the images above come from cameras ranging from 2016 to now won't stop us fervently looking for ways that the iPhone 13 will improve things even further – after all, the usefulness of smart image processing isn't that it helps extremely talented photographers to take amazing shots, it's that it helps the rest of us to take great ones.