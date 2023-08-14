The Google Pixel Fold has one awesome feature which audiophiles will love

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a fan of foldable phones, you will have heard about the recent release of the Google Pixel Fold. The book-style handset marked the first foldable device the brand have ever released.

Reviews have been mixed. When our reviewer got his hands on it, he was impressed with the camera quality and the performance of apps which were optimised for the larger display. However, it also had a tendency to eat through battery life and uses some chunky bezels.

But did you know the Pixel Fold has one awesome audio feature built-in? Users can enjoy the benefits of Spatial Audio from the speakers on the device itself. That's a fantastic thing to have.

Normally, enjoying Spatial Audio requires a pair of wireless earbuds or headphones. That's not needed here though, as – when the device is unfolded – the speakers sit far enough apart to bring immersive sonic content to users.

We haven't had a chance to test the feature here at T3 just yet, but the folks over at 9to5Google have. According to their tester, the setting makes a difference for supported audio content. They did note a slight volume drop, though.

It's a great feature to have built-in. Spatial Audio can make a massive difference when listening to audio and watching content. The sound becomes much more three-dimensional, creating a more immersive experience.

To set this up on the device, simply head to Settings, then Sound and Vibration, and Spatial Audio. There, a toggle selection will be offered to switch the feature on. Users can even independently toggle the setting for paired headphones and the internal speakers, for the perfect sound in every scenario.

While it may not be enough to sway those who are on the fence about the device, it's certainly a cool addition for those users who are already smitten. It's the kind of feature I hope to see on other foldable devices in the future.

Having access to top-tier audio without needing any additional accessories will make the foldable market a much more appealing prospect for users. It should help some to justify the higher cost of those devices, too, which can only be a good thing for the market as a whole.