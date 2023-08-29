The first ever Nothing Watch has leaked – and it's a super affordable smartwatch

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While Nothing products have always been lauded for their affordable nature, the brand clearly aren't content. Recently, they announced the CMF by Nothing range, which promises even more affordable technology.

Now, details about the range have leaked – and the results look incredibly impressive! Arguably the most interesting part is the arrival of the first smartwatch in the Nothing range. It's said to be called the CMF Watch Pro – not the Nothing Watch (1) – and packs in some great specs.

According to a tweet detailing the specs, the Watch Pro will feature a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, with Always-On Display. That's housed in an aluminium body, and weighs just 31.1g. While the watch isn't said to run Wear OS, that does come with an upside – it's said to run for 13 days on a single charge. That is fantastic, and should make it incredibly easy to use the device without fear of it dying – I'm looking at you, Apple Watch.

When it comes to fitness tracking, there is plenty on board for users to get their teeth into. There are said to be 110 sports modes on the device, while a heart rate monitor should enable users to keep an eye on their physical state during activities. There are also said to be more than 100 watch faces on offer – perfect for personalising the watch to your own tastes.

Arguably the best bit, though, is the price. According to the rumour, the watch will launch at just $69. That's a truly incredible price – particularly when you consider the specs on offer. Getting features like an Always-On Display at this price is really fantastic.

It's not the only product leaked. The CMF Buds Pro have also launched, which should offer an ultra affordable options when looking for a pair of wireless earbuds. Priced at ₹3,499 – around £33.50, or $42.30 directly converted – you'd forgive them being a little devoid of specs.

That's not the case though. These earbuds feature 45dB of Active Noise Cancellation. Yes – we're likely looking at a pair of sub-£50 noise cancelling earbuds. We'll have to wait until we can get hands on with them, but that's a surprising addition. Even the Nothing Ear (2) – which have become my favourite option on the market – only pack in 40dB of ANC!

Paired with that, we find 11 hours of battery life from the buds, with 37 hours in total including case charge. Fast charging should also provide three and a half hours of charge from a ten minute top up. You'll also get enhanced bass response, no doubt helped by a 10mm dynamic driver.

Finally, a 65W charging brick completes the range. That packs in a pair of USB-C ports and a USB-A port, offering a handy way to keep all of your devices charged.

Everything is shown in a deep orange hue. It's a similar shade to the one used for the launch poster, though it's unclear if this is set to be the only option. We're also told that the launch date for these devices is scheduled for the 26th of September. That means were only around four weeks away from knowing for sure!